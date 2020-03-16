Coronavirus: Dior and Givenchy perfume factories to make free hand sanitisers

"Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus," the company was quoted as saying in a statement.

"LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities," it added.

This comes after 4,500 cases of coronavirus have been reported from France with the death toll rising up to 120.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the coronavirus pandemic.