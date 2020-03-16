Coronavirus update: Apple Cardholders can skip March payment due to virus scare

San Francisco: Apple has offered its Card holders to skip March payment without incurring interest charges in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard last year, Apple Card is both a digital and physical credit card that requires no number, CVV security code, expiration date or signature on the card.

In an email to customers that was posted online by a Reddit user, Apple and Goldman Sachs said the move is to offer financial relief during the challenging time as US reels under the novel coronavirus spread.

"We understand that the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments," Apple said in the email."