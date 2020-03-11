Coronavirus update: Apple reportedly cancels March 31 launch event

San Francisco: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has reportedly cancelled the March 31 launch event because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, GizmoChina reported on Wednesday.

Apple was expected to launch iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 later this month, along with some other devices, including new generation of iPad Pro.

The decision of cancelling the event from the iPhone maker comes as the Santa Clara County has temporarily banned mass gatherings of people due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the region.