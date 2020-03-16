Heidi Klum tests for coronavirus after falling ill, self-quarantines herself from husband

German-American model and television personality Heidi Klum got herself tested for the novel coronavirus after falling ill on the sets of America's Got Talent. While the show has stopped filming due to the outbreak, Klum has self-quarantined herself after showing signs of contracting the virus.

According to a report by The Sun, Heidi revealed that she feared her fever and runny nose were signs of COVID-19. She took to her Instagram and shared a video of separating from husband Tom Kaulitz, and wrote, "Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe."