Committed to half billion COVID-19 doses, trying to help India, others to produce vaccine: US president Joe Biden

Washington: The US is trying to provide for countries like India the capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines themselves, President Joe Biden has said, as he highlighted the efforts of democratic nations to help the world stem the surge of the pandemic.

With a need for several billion doses around the world, the US was committed to providing half a billion ( 50 crores) shots, Biden said during a press conference at White House on Tuesday.

"We have committed to over a half a billion doses. And we're trying to provide for more and provide for the capacity of countries like India to be able to produce the vaccine themselves. And we're helping them do that. That's what we're doing now," he said in response to a question.

"And we're not charging anybody anything. And we're trying to do as much as we possibly can," he added. In this fight against COVID-19, Biden asserted, the United States was committed to become the "arsenal of vaccines", the manner in which it was the arsenal of democracy during World War II.