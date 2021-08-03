US records 70 % COVID-19 vaccination, 4 weeks behind President Joe Biden's goal

Seventy per cent of US adults have had at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine amid an ongoing resurgence of new cases attributed to the highly transmissible Delta variant, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The milestone came about a month behind President Joe Biden's Fourth of July goal, reports Xinhua news agency.



As of Monday, 70 per cent of US adults ages 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose while 60.6 per cent of American adults are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.