Colorado Horror: Security Guard Arrested With Severed Hand In Pocket; Carried It With Him For 2 Days

A 26-year-old security guard from the western US state of Colorado was arrested and charged with murder after he was found carrying a severed hand of a woman in his pocket. The chilling discovery was made by a police officer who arrested Solomon Martinez on suspicion the woman's murder.

The body of the woman, whose identity was not revealed, was found in a creek in Pueblo city on January 10, according to a statement issued by Pueblo Police Department. Martinez was charged with first degree murder in connection to the woman's death.

According to Martinez's arrest affidavit, a police officer discovered the severed hand sealed in a plastic bag and hidden in the pocket of his jacket. Furthermore, the accused allegedly to the police officer that he was carrying the severed hand with him for two days. He, however, denied any involvement in the woman's death.

I was beyond terrified: Martinez's roommate

Martinez's roommate saw him at about 5 am local time at a car wash on January 9. The accused's clothes had blood stains and dirt on them. The roommate told police officials that Martinez also asked his help to dig a pit of about 10 feet in depth. Following this, the roommate sought to borrow tools from Martinez, who did not allow the roommate from approaching the trunk of his car. The accused also allegedly moved “something big” out of the way to get hold of the tools.

"I was terrified. I was beyond terrified. Yeah. Like I can't even put into words how physically scared I was," the roommate told KRDO13 Investigates, a local news station.