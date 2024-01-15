High School Student Murdered By Classmates In Jharkhand, Body Dumped In Well

Representative Image | File

According to the police, a Class 11 student of reputable English-medium school was was murdered by his fellow students in a brawl, and the body was then discarded in a well located in the Ichak area of the district in the Hazaribag area of Jharkhand. The body was discovered on 12 January 2024. The boy was reported missing last week.

The body was discovered after six days of his parents filing a missing person's report with the police. After the report, an inquiry was launched and the body was found in the well. His parents recognized the body, according to the authorities.

Police investigating the case

According to the police, the body was disposed of in the well to skew the investigation.

Police believes that the boy was strangled, however they are waiting for the post-mortem examination that will reveal the boy's specific cause of death.

Two of his classmates have been taken into custody in relation to the murder, and they are currently looking for the other students who may have been involved.

Similar incident in Noida

Earlier, a chaotic situation erupted at Galgotia University in Noida following a dispute over a comment about a girl, which escalated into a physical confrontation. Emotions were intense and tensions ran high, leading to a public altercation involving the main individuals. This volatile incident took place in a crowded campus, drawing the attention of onlookers who witnessed the unfolding turmoil.

(With inputs from PTI)