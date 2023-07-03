 Chinese Billionaire & Alibaba Founder Jack Ma's 'Secret' Visit To Cash-Strapped Pakistan Sparks Buzz
Chinese Billionaire & Alibaba Founder Jack Ma's 'Secret' Visit To Cash-Strapped Pakistan Sparks Buzz

According to a tweet by a person in the know of the visit, Jack Ma visited Pakistan and left after staying at a friend's place for close to 23 hours.

Chinese billionaire and founder of tech giant company Alibaba, Jack Ma paid a 'secret' visit to Pakistan on June 29, said reports. The Chinese billionaire's silent visit to Pakistan, in which he neither addressed press nor attended any event, had ignited interest and speculations of the people in his visit. According to a tweet by a person in the know of the visit, Jack Ma visited Pakistan and left after staying at a friend's place for close to 23 hours. However, the visit of business tycoon Jack Ma to cash strapped Pakistan which is struggling with its economy has led to observers watching the developments closely.

A user who goes by the name Muhammad Azfar Ahsan and with knowledge about Ma's visit, shared a picture claiming that Jack Ma stayed at a friend's place in Lahore. However, some media reports claimed that Ma also had a few closed-door business meetings on his visit to Lahore. Reports also said that Ma is exploring opportunities in the business of internet connectivity in Pakistan, given the high demand for data and connectivity in Pakistan. However, lack of an official word from Alibaba Group or Jack Ma's representatives have made it difficult to ascertain anything.

Jack Ma's Philanthropy and teaching stint in Japan

Jack Ma, who has had an eventful decade in which there were reports of him going "missing" and of alleged Chinese government cracking down on his business, was seen in public in March 2023 after a long absence. The tycoon is said to have settled in Japan and is also a visiting faculty in a university in Tokyo. Besides his passion for teaching, Ma is also known for his philanthropy through his corporate firm Alibaba.

