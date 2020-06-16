China, WHO collaborate closely to control COVID-19 pandemic

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that given the recent resurgence of the coronavirus cases in Beijing, the organization is collaborating closely with China to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO is working "very closely with authorities in China to understand what exactly the risks are here and will issue any guidance internationally accordingly," Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program said on Monday in a press conference in Geneva.

"Beijing is a large city and a very dynamic and connected city, so there's always a concern and I think you can see that level of concern in the response of the Chinese authorities," Ryan said, emphasizing an "immediate response" and a "comprehensive set of measures" Beijing has taken.

"We are tracking that very closely," he said, adding that the WHO has office in Beijing, with "a number of epidemiologists permanently embedded" who "work on a day-to-day basis" with colleagues in China.