A Perspective on China: Lab-related virus plots contrary to facts, says Wuhan lab director

Beijing: Claims that the novel coronavirus was manmade or leaked by China's National Biosafety Laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is totally contrary to the facts, according to lab director Yuan Zhiming.

Studies worldwide on the novel coronavirus genome showed no evidence of artificial modification in the virus. These studies have further indicated that its framework, which is the base of genome reconstruction, is totally different from any known virus.

"Designing and creating a virus that was completely unknown before is beyond the existing capabilities of any laboratory in our institute," Yuan told Xinhua recently.

"We have never participated in designing and making a new virus and will not do that ever," he said. Many of the leading international academic journals, including the Lancet and Nature Medicine, have published studies about the source of the virus, pointing out that there is no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 was engineered in a lab.