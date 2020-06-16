Amid resurgence of COVID-19 cases, schools in China's Beijing closed

Amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in parts of China, schools in the capital city of Beijing have been shut. In the last five days, the city has recorded over a 100 new cases. Chinese officials had on Sunday confirmed that the cases could be traced back to Xinfadi, a large wholesale market of fruits, vegetables and meat. The total active cases in China stands at 210 with five of them in critical condition.

As per a Bloomberg update on Tuesday evening, Beijing appears to be shutting schools in the city as it goes into a "war-time mode".

This is not the only step that has been taken by the government. As per an IANS report from earlier on Tuesday, Beijing's municipal government has also tightened its control and prevention measures.