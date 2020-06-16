Amid resurgence of COVID-19 cases, schools in China's Beijing closed

Amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in parts of China, schools in the capital city of Beijing have been shut. In the last five days, the city has recorded over a 100 new cases. Chinese officials had on Sunday confirmed that the cases could be traced back to Xinfadi, a large wholesale market of fruits, vegetables and meat. The total active cases in China stands at 210 with five of them in critical condition.
As per a Bloomberg update on Tuesday evening, Beijing appears to be shutting schools in the city as it goes into a "war-time mode".
This is not the only step that has been taken by the government. As per an IANS report from earlier on Tuesday, Beijing's municipal government has also tightened its control and prevention measures.
People considered to be high risk, including those who came into contact with the 106 infected individuals detected since June 11, will not be able to leave the capital and those who have already left must inform the authorities, Efe news quoted the state-run Global Times newspaper as saying.
In addition, Beijing authorities have banned taxis and other transport services from leaving the city, the Municipal Commission of Transportation said on Tuesday. There are more than 100,000 workers monitoring 7,120 neighbourhoods to prevent the spread of the infection.
The city has also intensified the inspection of markets for fresh produce, frozen pork, beef, lamb and poultry products, and other businesses, including supermarkets and restaurants, are being examined to ensure that no products contaminated with the virus are circulating.
(with inputs from agencies)
