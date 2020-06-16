'Attempt to change status quo...': MEA spokesperson slams China over violent military clash

On Monday night, an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. This comes even as the two countries are engaged in talks to de-escalate a five-week border standoff.

Following the incident the Indian army had said that there had been casualties on both sides and that the Indian army had lost an officer and two soldiers.

China has alleged that the Indian troops twice crossed the border line on June 15 for "illegal activities and provoked and attacked Chinese personnel" which led to the conflict. The neighbouring country on Tuesday lodged a protest with India over the incident.