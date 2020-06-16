'Attempt to change status quo...': MEA spokesperson slams China over violent military clash

On Monday night, an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. This comes even as the two countries are engaged in talks to de-escalate a five-week border standoff.
Following the incident the Indian army had said that there had been casualties on both sides and that the Indian army had lost an officer and two soldiers.
China has alleged that the Indian troops twice crossed the border line on June 15 for "illegal activities and provoked and attacked Chinese personnel" which led to the conflict. The neighbouring country on Tuesday lodged a protest with India over the incident.
Now, on Tuesday night, the Ministry of External Affairs has released an extensive statement regarding the same. The MEA spokesperson says that following meetings for de-escalation of the border standoff, things had abruptly unravelled on June 15.
"While it was our expectation that this would unfold smoothly, the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galnan Valley. On the late-evening and night of 15th June, 2020 a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there," the MEA said.
The spokesperson adds that both sides had suffered casualties -- something that could have been avoided if "the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side".
"Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very dear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side," the MEA added. The spokesperson also emphasised the need for "peace and tranquillity" in the border areas.
"At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and tenitorial integrity," the spokesperson added.
