'Some Will Vote For Us, Others Will Not': Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma On Miya Vote Bank

Guwahati: "Our decision on the Miya vote has not changed. Earlier, I said we do not need a Miya vote. But as a CM, I go to the minority-dominated areas. I am committed to go everywhere. If I do not visit any place, it will give a wrong impression," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told Free Press Journal in an exclusive interview in Guwahati on Sunday.

Sarma, who earlier said that the BJP doesn't need the Miya vote, was seen in some minority-dominated areas where he sought votes.

"I went there to apprise people of the development work we did for the people in general and our commitment. As a CM, I have to cover entire Assam. If I go to some parts and leave out some, it will send a wrong impression," Sarma said.

"But there's no change in our stand. We must accept the fact that while some will vote for us, others will not," Sarma said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's Reaction To The Presence Of Opposition Parties

Reacting to the presence of Opposition parties, he said, "Who said there are no Opposition parties and we can't ignore them. There will be contests in Dhubri, Nagaon, Karimganj, and even in Kokrajhar. Earlier, the fight was down to the wire, however, the BJP is now in an upper hand situation. But I don't want to say how many seats we will get. Let the Election Commission announce the results on June 4th,".

"Entire India is voting to make Narendra Modi PM for the third time. Assam is not alien to this. People across India will vote for PM Modi and the same will happen here. People will vote for prosperity," he further said.

There is a large number of women and youth voters in the state and they have been with the BJP since 2019 and 2021 and this time too the script is the same," the CM said.

"I have attended more than 200 meetings since January for land patta distribution, Vikash Yatra, Vijay Sankalpaa Yatra. From March 22nd to May 5th, I attended more than 120 meetings and rallies in 105 constituencies. I have interacted with countless people during these visits," the CM said.

The chief minister said he would take part in some national-level campaigning after the third phase of elections in the state. Sarma intends to campaign for the party in West Bengal.