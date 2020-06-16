Pak, Nepal, China: India grapples with deaths on three borders within a week

In recent days, there has been a big surge in border disputes and attacks between India and it's neighbours. Matters appear to have escalated somewhat over the last week or so, with several deaths being recorded at India's borders.

The situation seems to be somewhat unprecedented as it is hard to recall any other instance in recent history when there were multiple deaths recorded at three different borders of India in about five days. To be precise, we are talking about India's borders with Pakistan, China and Nepal.

Last week, on June 12, the Nepal Armed Force had fired at at farmers from Bihar's Sitamarhi district after they crossed the border to meet with family members.

The usually open border had been sealed amid the COVID-19 lockdown, and officials on the Nepal side took exception to their presence. A debate led to several others gathering in the area, following which the officials fired in the air to disperse them.

Later rounds hit people after they allegedly attempted to snatch arms from the officials.