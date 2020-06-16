Pak, Nepal, China: India grapples with deaths on three borders within a week

On Tuesday, there was a violent Indo-China clash near the country's shared border in Ladakh. The two countries have been locked in a standoff for some time now, and are in the midst of talks to de-escalate the situation. The clash on Tuesday has led to a loss of lives on both sides.
According to an ANI report that quotes the Army Statement, the loss of lives on the Indian side side includes an officer and two soldiers.
In recent days, there has been a big surge in border disputes and attacks between India and it's neighbours. Matters appear to have escalated somewhat over the last week or so, with several deaths being recorded at India's borders.
The situation seems to be somewhat unprecedented as it is hard to recall any other instance in recent history when there were multiple deaths recorded at three different borders of India in about five days. To be precise, we are talking about India's borders with Pakistan, China and Nepal.
Last week, on June 12, the Nepal Armed Force had fired at at farmers from Bihar's Sitamarhi district after they crossed the border to meet with family members.
The usually open border had been sealed amid the COVID-19 lockdown, and officials on the Nepal side took exception to their presence. A debate led to several others gathering in the area, following which the officials fired in the air to disperse them.
Later rounds hit people after they allegedly attempted to snatch arms from the officials.
Coming to the border with Pakistan, in recent months there has been several officials who have been injured or killed while fending off a ceasefire violation of terror attacks. There have been several incidents, including an attack in early May that killed five Indian army men in Kashmir's Handwara.
Most recently, on Saturday, an army soldier was killed in action two others were injured in the Pakistani shelling in the Kirni sector of Poonch. WHile there were no injuries reported, on Tuesday too there was a ceasefire violation that Indian troops responded to.