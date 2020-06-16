3 Indian soldiers killed in Galwan River Valley: 1975 – the last time an Indian life was lost in skirmish with China

On Tuesday, the Indian Army said in a statement that three members, including two soldiers and an officer had lost their lives.

An official statement from the Indian Army stated: “During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior officers meeting at the clash site.”

A later statement added that there were ‘casualties on both sides’.