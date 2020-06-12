Nepali Police fire on Indians killing one: How a family's quest to meet daughter-in-law turned violent

Patna: Amid deterioration of Indo-Nepal diplomatic relations, the Nepal Armed Force fired at farmers from Bihar's Sitamarhi district, around 125 km from Patna, on Friday morning, killing one person and injuring two others. The Nepal police have also detained a local who had tried to intervene.
The Nepal Armed Force alleged that the kisans were trying to snatch arms off the NAP jawan. This was the second incident of firing on Indians by Nepal police in a month. Earlier, on May 17 too, the Nepal police had fired at Indians, but no one had been injured.
Indo-Nepal international borders have been closed since March 22 following the novel coronavirus outbreak. Nepal shares about 1800 kms of open border with India and there had been no restrictions on inter-nation movement before March 22. Indians have relatives across the border and vice-versa.
Sitamarhi district police in an official release said, "At 8.15 am today, at pillar no 319/24, Nepal armed force fired on some locals following scuffle. An Indian cirizen, Dikesh Rai, son of Nageshwar Rai of Pipra Parsai village under Sobarasa police station in Sitamarhi district was killed. Two others, Umesh Ram and Vinod Ram of Jankinagar were injured and firing and were admitted in the Sitamarhi Sadar hospital.”
Senior officers of Sitamarhi led by district SP Anil Kumar are camping in the village.
The Indian farmers had reportedly crossed the border for farming. Police said the locals of Jankinagar and Sahorava villages on the no-man’s land reportedly clashed with the police of the neighbouring country at Lalbandi Darbar area in Nepal's Sarhali district.
A local villager, Lagan Rai has been detained by Nepal Armed Force. His daughter-in-law is from Nepal. She had come to the village where the clash took place and the Nepal Armed Force took objection to her presence in view of lockdown restrictions. Lagan Rai was questioned, and soon over 50 people from the Indian side reached there and protested the detention of Lagan Rai and alleged misbehaviour with his daughter-in-law.
The Sashtra Seema Bal IG Sanjay Kumar said the NAF authorities have alleged locals attempted to snatch arms from the jawans, which resulted in the latter firing in self-defence.
SSB and NAF are positioned on the internal border on two sides and Nepal army at Narayanpur post. Patrolling along the international border has been intensified.
Sitamarhi district magistrate, Abhilasha Kumari Sharma said the administration was awaiting for an official report from the SSB which guards and manages the international border.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)