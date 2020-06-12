Nepali Police fire on Indians killing one: How a family's quest to meet daughter-in-law turned violent

Indo-Nepal international borders have been closed since March 22 following the novel coronavirus outbreak. Nepal shares about 1800 kms of open border with India and there had been no restrictions on inter-nation movement before March 22. Indians have relatives across the border and vice-versa.

Sitamarhi district police in an official release said, "At 8.15 am today, at pillar no 319/24, Nepal armed force fired on some locals following scuffle. An Indian cirizen, Dikesh Rai, son of Nageshwar Rai of Pipra Parsai village under Sobarasa police station in Sitamarhi district was killed. Two others, Umesh Ram and Vinod Ram of Jankinagar were injured and firing and were admitted in the Sitamarhi Sadar hospital.”

Senior officers of Sitamarhi led by district SP Anil Kumar are camping in the village.

The Indian farmers had reportedly crossed the border for farming. Police said the locals of Jankinagar and Sahorava villages on the no-man’s land reportedly clashed with the police of the neighbouring country at Lalbandi Darbar area in Nepal's Sarhali district.

A local villager, Lagan Rai has been detained by Nepal Armed Force. His daughter-in-law is from Nepal. She had come to the village where the clash took place and the Nepal Armed Force took objection to her presence in view of lockdown restrictions. Lagan Rai was questioned, and soon over 50 people from the Indian side reached there and protested the detention of Lagan Rai and alleged misbehaviour with his daughter-in-law.