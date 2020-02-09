China offers $43bn boost to firms fighting virus

China's central bank said Sunday it will offer a 300 billion yuan (USD 43 billion) boost next week to help businesses involved in fighting the virus epidemic which has swept China and infected thousands.

The outbreak, which started in the central city of Wuhan, has brought large swathes of the country to a halt and threatens to dampen the country's already slowing economy.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it will offer the first tranch of special re-lending funds on Monday, which it said will support financial institutions to give loans to key enterprises involved in the prevention and control of the epidemic.