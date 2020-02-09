India ready to help, says PM Modi in letter to China's Xi Jinping over coronavirus outbreak

A sizeable number of countries have evacuated their citizens from China and restricted movement of people and goods to and from China.

India too has put restrictions on the movement of people to and from China as part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

In an interview to PTI, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong on Wednesday said China is ready to work with India to strengthen communication and coordination, and to safeguard the health and safety of Indian citizens in China.

Admitting that there could be a short-term impact of the epidemic on China's economy, he said the country's internal resilience is growing and it has ample resources and policy tools to cope with the economic volatility resulting from the outbreak.