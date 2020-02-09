Coronavirus outbreak: Foreigners who went to China after Jan 15 not allowed to enter India, says DGCA

New Delhi: As the outbreak of novel coronavirus has led to the death of more than 700 Chinese nationals, aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said that foreigners who went to China on or after January 15 will not be allowed to enter India.

The DGCA, in its circular to airlines on Saturday, reiterated that all visas issued to Chinese nationals before February 5 have been suspended. However, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) clarified, "These visa restrictions will not apply to aircrew, who may be Chinese nationals or other foreign nationalities coming from China."