China coronavirus outbreak: Death toll rises to 361, nearly 16,600 infected

Beijing [China]: The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei province has risen to 361 with 56 people succumbing to the deadly virus, according to health authorities.

According to the Hubei health authority, authorities confirmed an additional 2,103 coronavirus cases in the province, which brings the total number of cases to over 16,600, CNN reported. As many as 9,618 people have been hospitalised, including 478 of them who are in critical condition.