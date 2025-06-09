 Chilling VIDEO Shows 2 Dead After Shooting Near Famous Bellagio Fountains In Las Vegas
The shooting took place at 10:40 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday when a local YouTuber known as Finny Da Legend was livestreaming his walk along the Las Vegas Strip, accompanied by a woman believed to be his partner.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of livestream | X@toenail

A manhunt is ongoing after a fatal shooting took place near Las Vegas' famous Bellagio fountains on Sunday at 10:40 P.M, according to police.The deceased have been identified as a YouTuber and his partner.

While streaming at the Bellagio fountains, another man — believed to be fellow YouTuber SinCity-MannyWise, also known as Sin City Family — walked past them in the background, not appearing to notice them.

Seconds later, the man reappeared in the camera’s view while being confronted by the woman. He then pulled out a pistol and began firing at someone off-screen, in Finny’s direction. The woman can be seen shocked after the firing incident and bystanders can be seen running for cover. A video of the exact moment of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

Reportedly, around seven gunshots were heard as people ran for cover. The woman grabbed the camera and appeared to fall to the ground while the final shots were fired. The livestream was turned off by a police officer a few minutes later. 339 people were watching the livestream.

article-image

Reportedly, the shooter knew the victim and the dispute had stemmed from an online dispute.

