Chile: 46 Dead As Raging Forest Fire Burns Down Densely Populated Areas, Death Toll Likely To Rise; Visuals Surface

President Gabriel Boric announced on Saturday that the ongoing forest fires in central Chile have claimed the lives of at least 46 individuals, with concerns that the death toll may continue to rise.

In central Chile's Valparaiso region, dense black smoke engulfed the sky, affecting nearly one million residents. Despite efforts from firefighters employing helicopters and trucks, the flames persisted.

Chilean authorities reported that areas near the coastal tourist hub of Vina del Mar have been severely affected by the fires, making it challenging for rescue teams to access all impacted areas. President Boric, providing a national update, stated that out of the total fatalities, 40 individuals lost their lives in the fires, while an additional six succumbed to their injuries in hospitals.

"Given the conditions of the tragedy, the number of victims is sure to increase over the next few hours," President Boric said. "The situation is really very difficult," he added.

The death toll means this is the deadliest outbreak of forest fires in Chile in the past decade, Chilean disaster agency Senapred said.

State Emergency Declared With Rising Death Toll

The officials on Saturday said that the forest fires have claimed the lives of at least 19 people further warning that the death toll is expected to rise.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric decreed "a state of emergency due to catastrophe, in order to have all the necessary resources" to fight the fires.



Interior Minister Carolina Toha provided an update earlier in the day, stating that throughout the country, there were 92 active fires, impacting over 43,000 hectares. She initially reported 19 fatalities. Chile commonly experiences wildfires during the summer months, with last year's record heat wave resulting in 27 deaths and over 400,000 hectares affected.

"The area with fires today is much smaller than last year (but) at this time the number of hectares affected is multiplying very rapidly," Interior Minister Carolina Toha said.

The wildfire-affected hectares surged from 30,000 to 43,000 between Friday and Saturday. Toha emphasized that the authorities' primary concern was the proximity of some active fires to urban areas, posing a significant risk to people, residences, and infrastructure.