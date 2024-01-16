 Chile Plane Crash Video: Firefighting Pilot Killed After Aircraft Shockingly Crashes Onto Highway Near Panguilemo Airport
The Ayres Turbo Trush aircraft was conducting fire control operations on January 15, 2024, when it lost control at 4:30 PM local time, according to CONAF.

Aditi Thakur
Updated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
A firefighter plane crashed near Panguilemo Airport in Chile | X

In a tragic incident, a firefighter plane crashed near Panguilemo Airport (TLX) in Chile. Pilot Spaniard Fernando Solans Robles (58) has died in a plane crash as he and one more colleague were mobilised to deal with the blaze near an airport in Talca in central Chile. The Ministry of Agriculture in Chile has confirmed the pilot's death. The pilot was working for the National Forestry Corporation (CONAF).

The aircraft was conducting fire control operations

According to the CONAF, the Ayres Turbo Trush aircraft was conducting fire control operations on January 15, 2024, when it lost control at 4:30 PM local time.

Footage captured by the witnesses shows the aircraft's wing clipping wires hanging between two utility poles, causing a momentary spark before the Turbo Thrush flew onto Route 5 South in Talca, Maule Region.

Four people on the ground got injured

According to reports, four people in the car travelling on the highway were injured due to the plane crash. CONAF confirmed it is working with authorities to investigate the accident and determine what caused it.

"He was a Spanish pilot from Valencia and served as the country's top pilot. He had a lot of experience with the company, which has seven aircraft operating in Chile," said Christian Little, CONAF's Executive Director. "He was a very experienced pilot," he added.

The plane was operated by Air Andes SPA, an airline offering CONAF services.

article-image
