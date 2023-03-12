WATCH VIDEO: IAF Mi-17 helicopter dispenses over 25,000 litres of water over areas affected by Goa Forest Fire

The Indian Air Force on Saturday deployed their Mi-17 helicopter for fighting raging forest fires in Goa. The operation was carried out with Bambi Buckets carrying water underslung and releasing it over the affected area to douse the fire.

As per the reports, from March 5 to March 11, 48 fire spots were detected in the Goa forest of which more than half were already doused by the team. A video of the helicopter dispensing over 25, 000 litres of water over the affected areas on March 11, 2023, was shared online by the news agency ANI.

Earlier, on March 8, Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary fire. Rane tweeted, "Strict instructions are being given to the DCF, and orders are being issued to the deputy conservators of forests (DCFs) in various ranges in all the affected areas. Entry into the wildlife sanctuaries will be prohibited and people will also not be allowed to light wildfires."

Rane thanked PM Modi and the IAF team for their efforts and timely help. He tweeted, "I am thankful for their continued support and I am confident we will soon be able to control this situation with their guidance."

In the recent past, the IAF had also undertaken similar operations in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur.