Goa: Helicopters use special gear from Mumbai, Kochi to douse blaze

Navy helicopters deployed special LAALDE (Large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersion Equipment) mobilised from Mumbai and Kochi, to control the raging forest fires in the State.

In a series of tweets, the Navy stated that it provided continued efforts to help the State administration to control the raging forest fires in Goa.

“Helicopters of Indian Navy flew multiple missions on March 8 and sprayed approximately 17 tonnes of water at Cortalim and Morlem.”

“Special gear LAALDE (Large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersion Equipment) used by helicopter for this operation was mobilised by Indian Navy from Mumbai and Kochi immediately on receipt of the information on March 6 from the State forest department. More than 26 runs were made over affected areas.”

“The complex operation required picking up water from the nearby water body and releasing it over the affected area in difficult terrain. Helicopters of the Indian Navy have been undertaking these operations since the early hours of March 7 in coordination with State authorities,” the Navy added.