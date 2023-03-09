e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Helicopters use special gear from Mumbai, Kochi to douse blaze

Goa: Helicopters use special gear from Mumbai, Kochi to douse blaze

Navy helicopters deployed special LAALDE (Large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersion Equipment) mobilised from Mumbai and Kochi, to control the raging forest fires in the State.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
article-image

Navy helicopters deployed special LAALDE (Large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersion Equipment) mobilised from Mumbai and Kochi, to control the raging forest fires in the State.

In a series of tweets, the Navy stated that it provided continued efforts to help the State administration to control the raging forest fires in Goa.

“Helicopters of Indian Navy flew multiple missions on March 8 and sprayed approximately 17 tonnes of water at Cortalim and Morlem.”

“Special gear LAALDE (Large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersion Equipment) used by helicopter for this operation was mobilised by Indian Navy from Mumbai and Kochi immediately on receipt of the information on March 6 from the State forest department. More than 26 runs were made over affected areas.”

“The complex operation required picking up water from the nearby water body and releasing it over the affected area in difficult terrain. Helicopters of the Indian Navy have been undertaking these operations since the early hours of March 7 in coordination with State authorities,” the Navy added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Helicopters use special gear from Mumbai, Kochi to douse blaze

Goa: Helicopters use special gear from Mumbai, Kochi to douse blaze

Goa: Forest fire teams toil to douse Cotarlim hill blaze

Goa: Forest fire teams toil to douse Cotarlim hill blaze

Goa: Met dept predicts heat wave in the state

Goa: Met dept predicts heat wave in the state

Goa: ST group calls on Luizinho with plea for reservation in Assembly

Goa: ST group calls on Luizinho with plea for reservation in Assembly

Goa: Rivals Vijai, Damu cynosure of all eyes at temple for Holi

Goa: Rivals Vijai, Damu cynosure of all eyes at temple for Holi