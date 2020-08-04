CEO Donald Trump wants a cut in TikTok sale

President Donald Trump has demanded that the US should get a substantial chunk of the TikTok sale proceeds, as he set September 15 as the deadline for the popular Chinese app to get out of the country, unless it is bought by an American company.

Technology giant Microsoft is in talks with TikTok's parent company ByteDance to buy its US operation. ByteDance is under pressure to sell its US business after Trump threatened a crackdown on Chinese tech companies. However, the president is in favour of a complete 100 per cent purchase and not the 30 per cent, as reportedly being negotiated now.

Trump was speaking to reporters at a White House news conference on Monday, hours after it announced the deadline for TikTok to stop operations in the US.

"The United States should get a very large percentage of that price because we're making it possible. Without us, you know, I use the expression, it's like the landlord and the tenant. And without the lease, the tenant doesn't have the value," Trump said.