'As soon as Saturday...': Amid talk of TikTok-Microsoft deal, Trump threatens to ban Chinese app

The United States will be banning Chinese-video sharing app Tik Tok, said President Donald Trump on Friday (local time), amidst rising tensions between Beijing and Washington on a range of issues.

"As far as Tik Tok is concerned we are banning them from the United States. Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or that," Trump told the reporters while flying on Air Force One.

He said he will act "as soon as Saturday" to ban Chinese-owned video platform in the US over "security fears", Sputnik reported.

Before boarding the plane, Trump told reporters that the US is mulling to ban Tik Tok, owned by Chinese company Byte dance.