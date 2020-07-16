Thank you Mr President: Americans boycott Goya Foods after Trumps' backing in White House

Now, the timing of the posts, coming as it does while the president and his team is supposed to be busy in their efforts to combat the deadly COVID-19 virus, has irked many, but this is not the only issue that people have.

Firstly, both the POTUS and his advisor use their personal Twitter accounts for communicating about official business at times. The blending of opinionated personal posts about a brand have struck some as being "unethical".

Another point to note is the timing of the posts. While the Hispanic-owned company is popular with many, less than a week ago company CEO Robert Unanue had lavished praise on Trump for his leadership. More specifically, he had said that "we’re so blessed to have you as our leader" as efforts are made to make America "the most prosperous nation in the world".

But with many not in agreement with him, 'BoycottGoya' began trending on Twitter. It is not only on social media that the President is facing backlash for his endorsement of the company. Many news channels have also weighed in on the same.

"On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they're selling beans," said an outraged Andrew Cuomo of CNN on live TV.