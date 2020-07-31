Australian, Chinese Ambassadors to India just had a tiny Twitter spat

Speaking about maintaining stability, O'Farrell had also voiced concern over China's actions in the South China Sea that he termed "destabilising" and said that it could "provoke escalation".

And while India may have cause to smile over the supportive statements, China is not too happy, and O'Farrell's counterpart, Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong had several things to say.

"Noted remarks by Australian HC to India on South China Sea disregarding facts. China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests are in conformity with international law including UNCLOS. It's clear who safeguards peace and stability and who destablizes and provokes escalation in the region," he riposted.

O'Farrell however was quick to respond, expressing hope that China would follow the "2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award".

"I would hope then you follow the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award which is final and binding under international law, and also generally refrain from actions that unilaterally alter the status quo," he remarked.