UAE Announces New Visa Categories For AI Specialists, Cruise Workers And Others - DETAILS

UAE Flag (File Image) | unsplash.com

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates' (UAE's) on Monday announced new visa categories, including AI specialists, cruise workers, and humanitarian permits. The visa categories were amended by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

According to reports, four new visa categories have been introduced for specialists in entertainment, artificial intelligence, cruise ships, leisure boats, and events, reported Gulf news.

The UAE also issued a humanitarian residence permit for one year. This permit could be extended by the authorities if certain conditions are fulfilled. This visa category is introduced to support foreign nationals affected by war, disasters, or unrest, reported The Times of India. People seeking a visa under this category are not required to provide any guarantor.

Meanwhile, a foreign widow or divorcee can also get a residence permit for a year, and it can be renewed in accordance with specific conditions. Notably, first-degree relatives should have a minimum salary of AED 4,000/month, the second- and third-degree relatives should have a minimum salary of AED 8,000/month. Meanwhile, friends sponsoring a visa should have a minimum salary of AED 15,000/month.

A visit visa allows the sponsorship of a friend or relative up to the third degree. It depends on the sponsor's income. Financial solvency is required for the business exploration to establish a company in the UAE. Same conditions are required for ownership of a share in an existing company outside the country.

Sponsorship, health, and financial guarantees are required for the truck driver visa.

How to apply:

Applicants must secure sponsorship from a UAE entity holding a valid license. They need to provide proper official documents, including education qualifications, marriage, divorce or death certificates. The proof of financial solvency is also required.

A health certificate and security clearance are also required to secure any of the visas.