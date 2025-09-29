 UAE Announces New Visa Categories For AI Specialists, Cruise Workers And Others - DETAILS
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUAE Announces New Visa Categories For AI Specialists, Cruise Workers And Others - DETAILS

UAE Announces New Visa Categories For AI Specialists, Cruise Workers And Others - DETAILS

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
UAE Flag (File Image) | unsplash.com

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates' (UAE's) on Monday announced new visa categories, including AI specialists, cruise workers, and humanitarian permits. The visa categories were amended by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

According to reports, four new visa categories have been introduced for specialists in entertainment, artificial intelligence, cruise ships, leisure boats, and events, reported Gulf news.

The UAE also issued a humanitarian residence permit for one year. This permit could be extended by the authorities if certain conditions are fulfilled. This visa category is introduced to support foreign nationals affected by war, disasters, or unrest, reported The Times of India. People seeking a visa under this category are not required to provide any guarantor.

Meanwhile, a foreign widow or divorcee can also get a residence permit for a year, and it can be renewed in accordance with specific conditions. Notably, first-degree relatives should have a minimum salary of AED 4,000/month, the second- and third-degree relatives should have a minimum salary of AED 8,000/month. Meanwhile, friends sponsoring a visa should have a minimum salary of AED 15,000/month.

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway Wins Kaul Gold Cup 2024–25 For Sporting Excellence
Western Railway Wins Kaul Gold Cup 2024–25 For Sporting Excellence
Mumbai Guide: Craving For Zan-Zanit Misal Pav? Check Out THESE Famous Spots In City
Mumbai Guide: Craving For Zan-Zanit Misal Pav? Check Out THESE Famous Spots In City
'Animal Park Should Start In...': Ranbir Kapoor Shares Major Update About Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Directorial
'Animal Park Should Start In...': Ranbir Kapoor Shares Major Update About Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Directorial
Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Review: A Dependable Mid-Range Phone | But Is It Worth Buying?
Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Review: A Dependable Mid-Range Phone | But Is It Worth Buying?

A visit visa allows the sponsorship of a friend or relative up to the third degree. It depends on the sponsor's income. Financial solvency is required for the business exploration to establish a company in the UAE. Same conditions are required for ownership of a share in an existing company outside the country.

Sponsorship, health, and financial guarantees are required for the truck driver visa.

How to apply:

Applicants must secure sponsorship from a UAE entity holding a valid license. They need to provide proper official documents, including education qualifications, marriage, divorce or death certificates. The proof of financial solvency is also required.

A health certificate and security clearance are also required to secure any of the visas.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Reiterates Solidarity With Palestine, Calls For UN-Backed Statehood

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Reiterates Solidarity With Palestine, Calls For UN-Backed Statehood

Egalite Before Law: Le Scandale Sarkozy

Egalite Before Law: Le Scandale Sarkozy

UAE Announces New Visa Categories For AI Specialists, Cruise Workers And Others - DETAILS

UAE Announces New Visa Categories For AI Specialists, Cruise Workers And Others - DETAILS

Explained: Why X Says Karnataka HC's Ruling On Sahyog Portal 'Threatens' Free Speech & 'Undermines'...

Explained: Why X Says Karnataka HC's Ruling On Sahyog Portal 'Threatens' Free Speech & 'Undermines'...

Nepal: 2 Children Killed, Over 20 Injured After Minibus Falls Down Slope In Lumbini

Nepal: 2 Children Killed, Over 20 Injured After Minibus Falls Down Slope In Lumbini