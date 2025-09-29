 Nepal: 2 Children Killed, Over 20 Injured After Minibus Falls Down Slope In Lumbini
The accident occurred in the Arghakhanchi district of the province when the vehicle's brakes failed on a steep turn, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported, quoting police. The minibus was travelling from Butwal to Purkotdaha at the time of the accident.

Monday, September 29, 2025
Nepal: 2 Children Killed, Over 20 Injured After Minibus Falls Down Slope In Lumbini

Kathmandu: At least two people were killed and over 20 others injured on Monday after a minibus crashed and fell down a slope in Nepal's Lumbini province, according to media reports.

About The Accident

The accident occurred in the Arghakhanchi district of the province when the vehicle's brakes failed on a steep turn, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported, quoting police.

The minibus was travelling from Butwal to Purkotdaha at the time of the accident. A 10-year-old and a 13-year-old were killed in the accident, while 20 others were injured, according to the newspaper.

article-image

My Republica news portal reported a higher figure of 24 people being injured. Quoting Chief of the District Police Office Diwas GC, it said that four of those injured were critical.

The minibus was reportedly carrying 26 passengers, exceeding its 16-seat capacity, and the accident is reported to have been caused by a combination of brake failure and overcrowding, according to District Police Office information officer Inspector Jhalak Prasad Sharma.

