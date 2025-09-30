Ceasefire To Statehood Promises: What Is Donald Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan To End Israel's War On Gaza? | X/Altered by FPJ

Washington: The White House unveiled a 20-point proposal, which it says could bring an "immediate halt" to Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, that has claimed more than 66,000 Palestinian lives and devastated the enclave.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

If accepted, the plan envisages a ceasefire within hours, the return of all hostages held in Gaza, a phased prisoner exchange, humanitarian relief at scale, and a new technocratic government to administer Gaza. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed his acceptance of the initiative on Monday, September 29. However, Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi told Al Jazeera that the group "has not received a written plan" yet.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, September 30, also publicly backed the proposal, calling it a "viable pathway" to long-term peace.

Here's US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza:

1. Gaza to be a deradicalised

The first clause of the plan demands that Gaza be transformed into a terror-zone, free from militancy and armed radicalism. The objective is to ensure the territory no longer poses a threat to its neighbours. This includes dismantling militant groups and their networks so that residents can live without fear of renewed cycles of violence.

2. Redevelopment focused on ordinary Gazans

Trump’s proposal places an emphasis on rebuilding Gaza for its citizens. The redevelopment drive is aimed at improving housing, public services and infrastructure.

3. War to end immediately if both sides agree

Once the plan is formally accepted by both parties, hostilities are to cease straightaway. Israeli forces would withdraw to agreed positions, holding fire while arrangements for a staged disengagement are finalised. All air and artillery strikes would stop, and frontlines would remain frozen until the withdrawal conditions are met.

4. Hostages to be returned within 72 hours

Under the plan, all hostages held in Gaza, both alive and deceased, would be returned to Israel within three days of its acceptance.

5. Large-scale prisoner release by Israel

In exchange for the hostages’ release, Israel would free 250 prisoners serving life sentences, along with 1,700 Palestinians detained since October 2023. These include women and children. For every deceased Israeli hostage returned, the remains of 15 Palestinians would also be released.

6. 'Amnesty' and safe passage for Hamas members

Hamas members who disarm and pledge peaceful coexistence would be granted 'amnesty'. Those wishing to leave Gaza would be offered safe passage to countries willing to receive them. This is designed to remove militants from the field.

7. Immediate humanitarian relief

Full-scale humanitarian aid would flow into Gaza as soon as the plan is in force. Assistance would match or exceed the levels agreed in January 2025, including water, power, sewage treatment, hospital services and bakery operations. Equipment for rubble clearance and road reopening would also be included.

8. Neutral agencies to manage distribution

Relief would be delivered exclusively through neutral international agencies. The United Nations, the Red Crescent and other impartial institutions would oversee the distribution. The Rafah border crossing would also reopen under mechanisms already established earlier in 2025.

9. Technocratic transitional government

Gaza would be run temporarily by a non-political Palestinian technocratic committee. Its role would be to ensure municipal services and day-to-day governance. Oversight would rest with a new “Board of Peace”, chaired by President Trump and including leaders like former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body would direct redevelopment and funding until the Palestinian Authority completes reforms to take over.

10. Economic development initiative

A panel of international experts, many of whom have worked on urban projects in the Middle East, would design a new economic plan for Gaza. The focus would be on attracting investment, creating jobs and laying foundations for long-term prosperity.

11. Special economic zone

The plan calls for the creation of a special economic zone in Gaza. This would involve preferential tariffs and trade access negotiated with participating countries, encouraging external investment and cross-border commerce.

12. Freedom of movement and residence

The plan guarantees that no resident of Gaza will be forced to leave. People who wish to depart may do so freely, and they may also return. Incentives will encourage citizens to remain and participate in the rebuilding of their homeland.

13. Hamas excluded from governance

Hamas and other armed factions would be barred from political involvement. All offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapons factories, would be dismantled under international monitoring. A demilitarisation process would be supported by a buy-back and reintegration scheme funded by the global community.

14. Regional guarantees for compliance

Neighbouring countries would provide guarantees to ensure militant groups adhere to their commitments. The objective is to reassure both Gazans and Israel that armed threats will not re-emerge.

15. International Stabilisation Force (ISF)

A temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF), led by the US and supported by Arab partners, would deploy in Gaza. The ISF would train vetted Palestinian police and work with Egypt and Jordan to secure the territory. Its mandate would include preventing weapons smuggling and enabling the safe flow of goods

16. Israeli withdrawal without annexation

The plan states Israel will not annex Gaza. Its forces would withdraw in stages once security benchmarks are achieved. The ISF and transitional authority would assume control, while a limited perimeter presence would remain until Gaza is fully stabilised.

17. Partial implementation if Hamas refuses

If Hamas delays or rejects the plan, certain provisions would still go ahead. Aid and reconstruction projects would continue in areas handed over by Israel to the ISF, creating “terror-free zones” even without full agreement.

18. Interfaith dialogue programme

A structured dialogue process would be launched to encourage tolerance between Palestinians and Israelis. The initiative aims to change narratives by highlighting the tangible benefits of peace and coexistence.

19. Pathway to Palestinian Statehood

The plan links Gaza’s redevelopment and reform of the Palestinian Authority to the possibility of Palestinian self-determination. It recognises this as the aspiration of the Palestinian people, provided governance reforms are effectively implemented.

20. US-led political dialogue

Finally, US would convene dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to establish a long-term political horizon. The talks would seek to ensure peaceful coexistence once immediate security and humanitarian conditions are stabilised.