VIDEO: 20 Motorcyclists Swarm Car In Malaysia's Puchong, Rider Smashes Vehicle's Window & Kicks Door; 9 Held | YouTube Screengrab

Malaysia: Police arrested nine men in connection with a mob attack on a Perodua Myvi near the Batu 13 Toll Plaza in Puchong early Sunday morning (September 28).

As per a report by Malay Mail, the suspects, aged between 17 and 21, were apprehended in a series of raids across Puchong and Shah Alam, with three motorcycles believed to have been used in the attack seized.

The incident, which occurred around 4:00 am on Sunday, drew the internet's attention after a 29-second video surfaced on social media. It shows a group of approximately 20 motorcyclists surrounding the car while one rider punches and kicks the driver’s side mirror and door.

The victim, a 52-year-old security guard, lodged a police report following the assault. Netizens on social media and Reddit users pointed out concerns over the growing prevalence of motorcycle-related violence in the area, often linked to “Mat Rempit” culture, which involves illegal street racing and reckless riding by young males.

9 Arrested Amid Ongoing Investigation

As per the report, Serdang district police chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad confirmed that authorities are still identifying and tracking other individuals involved in the mob, and the motive for the attack remains under investigation. The nine suspects were presented at the Petaling Jaya Magistrates’ Court for a remand application. The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for causing mischief and damage, and Section 279 for reckless driving.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are still examining the video and other evidence as part of the inquiry.