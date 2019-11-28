Misogyny on steroids: Man made obscene video of Tik Tok star because she wore 'scanty and revealing clothes'

After an obscene video, purportedly of Rajasthani dancer and Tik Tok star, Priya Gupta went viral, the woman in question said that it was a fake video and that someone was trying to defame her.
Now, one person has been arrested for creating the fake video.
The reason?
He was upset with her for wearing "scanty and revealing" clothes. He also believed Gupta to be a "a threat to values and culture".
His response was take a random video clip and insert a written message in it that said that the clip was hers.
Earlier, over a Facebook live video, Pupta said that "not only me, but everyone knows that I am not the girl in the video, people who know me have said that someone is trying to defame me."
"I couldn't sleep because whoever has done this is at large and we can't identify who has done it. I do videos and dance on stage to earn daily bread for me and my family, but people took that in wrong and defamed me by making such kind of obscene video," she had said.
She further added, "Today this has happened with me, later it can happen to any other woman or girl. I request you all to find the culprit and request the police to find the person as soon as possible.
"She also went on to say that if the culprit is not identified and caught "I will kill myself, I have worked hard for all this and I can't see someone ruining it."
