Misogyny on steroids: Man made obscene video of Tik Tok star because she wore 'scanty and revealing clothes'

After an obscene video, purportedly of Rajasthani dancer and Tik Tok star, Priya Gupta went viral, the woman in question said that it was a fake video and that someone was trying to defame her.

Now, one person has been arrested for creating the fake video.

The reason?

He was upset with her for wearing "scanty and revealing" clothes. He also believed Gupta to be a "a threat to values and culture".

His response was take a random video clip and insert a written message in it that said that the clip was hers.

Earlier, over a Facebook live video, Pupta said that "not only me, but everyone knows that I am not the girl in the video, people who know me have said that someone is trying to defame me."