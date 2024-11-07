 Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Condemns Violence At Hindu Sabha Mandir In Brampton, Fails To Address Khalistani Involvement
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Condemns Violence At Hindu Sabha Mandir In Brampton, Fails To Address Khalistani Involvement

Speaking at the House of Commons in the Canadian Parliament on Wednesday, Trudeau stated that the communities who instigated the violence were neither the Sikh community nor the Hindu community in Canada, failing to underscore the involvement of Khalistani separatists in the attacks.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | File Image

Ottawa: Canadian President Justin Trudeau condemned the recent violence that took place at Brampton's Hindu Sabha Mandir on Sunday, stating that those who were responsible for the act were inciting division and unrest.

Speaking at the House of Commons in the Canadian Parliament on Wednesday, Trudeau stated that the communities who instigated the violence were neither the Sikh community nor the Hindu community in Canada, failing to underscore the involvement of Khalistani separatists in the attacks.

Statement Of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

"The violence we have seen in South Asian communities across the country over the past few nights, let me be very clear. The individuals who are inciting violence and division and hatred in no way represent either the Sikh community or the Hindu community in Canada," Trudeau said.

"At the time of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas, we are seeing communities come together to celebrate their diversity and strength; we will continue to stand for the unity of Canadians," he added.

About The Attack

This came following the Khalistani extremists attacking Hindu-Canadian devotees within the Hindu Sabha temple premises in Brampton, Canada, on Sunday.

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada, shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women.

Indian High Commission In Canada Condemns The Attack

The Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the "violent disruption" by 'anti-India' elements outside a consular camp.

The high commission also said that any further events will be organised "contingent on security arrangements" made by the local authorities.

"We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto," read the statement by the High Commission.

"It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our consulated with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organisers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place," the statement added.

The incident sparked widespread criticism in and outside Canada.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

