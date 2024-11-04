Canada: Hindu Organisations Ban Politicians From Using Temple Facilities For 'Political Purposes' Following Brampton Temple Attack Incident

In a unified stance, the Canadian National Council of Hindus (CNCH), the Hindu Federation, and other Hindu advocacy groups, alongside temple leaders, have announced a ban on the use of temple facilities by politicians for political purposes. This announcement, released in an official statement, comes in response to a recent incident of violence at the Hindu Mahasabha Mandir in Brampton on Sunday evening.

The statement from Hindu organisations expressed grave concerns regarding the safety of Canada’s Hindu community following the incident. "The protestors reportedly gathered at the temple's main entrance, forcibly entered the premises, and assaulted temple members and visitors, leaving the community shaken and demanding action," read the joint statement.

Breaking!!! The Canadian National Council of Hindus and Hindu Federation, along with temple leaders and Hindu advocacy groups, have released this official statement. Politicians of all political parties will no longer be allowed to use temple facilities for political purposes. pic.twitter.com/SRLKZQAmnb — कुशल मेहरा (@kushal_mehra) November 4, 2024

The Hindu bodies highlighted the urgency of addressing what they called an "increasing wave of violence" targeting Hindu Canadians in recent years, stating that political leaders have not yet taken substantial steps to counter the hostility despite repeated calls from community leaders for stronger security measures.

Following the latest incident, the Hindu organisations declared that Hindu temples and institutions across Canada would no longer allow politicians of any party to use temple platforms for political purposes. Politicians may still visit temples as devotees, but they will not be granted access for political engagements until they take concrete action to address the threat of extremism targeting the Hindu community.

“This directive underscores the Hindu community’s commitment to safeguarding their sacred spaces and reinforces their demand for action to ensure the protection and dignity of all Canadians,” concluded the statement.