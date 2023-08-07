California: 2 Firefighting Helicopters Crash After Colliding Mid-Air While Dousing Bush Fire; Video Surfaces

Helicopter crash/ Representative Image |

Two firefighting helicopters crashed in California's Cabazon while trying to douse bush fire in the region. The crash occurred after the two helicopters collided mid-air in a firefighting operation. As per reports, three people have lost their lives due to the crash. The two helicopters were reportedly a Bell 407 and a Skycrane helicopter. However, the exact cause of the crash is still unknown. The helicopters after the collision mid-air made hard landing in the fields. The police and the rescue team have rushed to the spot. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the fire department is trying to douse the fire that engulfed the crashed helicopter in the fields.

This is a Breaking News. Further details awaited