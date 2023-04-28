US: 2 Army helicopters crash in Alaska on training flight

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson: Two US Army helicopters crashed Thursday in Alaska returning from a training flight, the second accident involving military helicopters in the state this year.
First responders were on scene at the crash site, near Healy, Alaska, a statement from US Army Alaska said.
It was not immediately clear how many people were on board or the extent of any injuries.
Apache helicopters crashed
The AH-64 Apache helicopters were from Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks. Officials said the incident was under investigation, and more details would be released when they become available.
Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers, referred questions to the US Army.
In February, 2 soldiers were injured
In February, two soldiers were injured when an Apache helicopter rolled after taking off from Talkeetna. The aircraft was one of four travelling to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage from Fort Wainwright.
Healy is located about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) north of Denali National Park and Preserve, or about 250 miles (402 kilometers) north of Anchorage.