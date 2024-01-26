British Dancer With Peanut Allergy Collapses, Dies After Eating Incorrectly Labeled Cookies In US

Orla Baxendale | Instagram

A British ballet dancer, suffering severe peanut allergy, has died due to anaphylactic shock in the US after eating incorrectly labeled cookies. The deceased dancer has been identified as 25-year-old Orla Baxendale. Originally from Lancashire, Orla Baxendale was living in New York to make a career as a dancer. According to reports, the cookie she consumed did not list peanuts as an ingredient.

Orla, a talented dancer, had been suffering from severe peanut allergy. According to a statement released by her family's attorneys, she consumed a cookie manufactured by Cookies United and sold by Stew Leonard’s, which contained undisclosed peanuts. She ate the cookie at a social gathering on January 11 and collapsed. Moments later, she died due to anaphylactic shock resulting from severe allergic reaction.

Manufacturer, Seller Blamed For Orla's Death

Orla's family's lawyers blamed the manufacturer and seller of the cookie for not disclosing that it contained peanuts. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that Orla's death occurred due to the gross negligence and reckless conduct of the manufacturer and/or sellers who failed to properly identify the contents of the cookie on the packaging. This failure in proper disclosure has led to this devastating yet preventable outcome," they said.

Can Peanut Allergy Cause Death?

Peanut allergy is a serious condition that can cause a range of reactions, from mild discomfort to life-threatening anaphylaxis. It's one of the most common food allergies, affecting millions of people worldwide. Mild symptoms of peanut allergy might include skin reactions like hives, itching or swelling, stomach cramps and nausea. Difficulty in breathing and anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that can lead to shock and death, are some of the severe symptoms.