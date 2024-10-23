BRICS Summit 2024: PM Modi Invites Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India Next Year For 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) & Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) | X @ Narendra Modi

Kazan [Russia]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan on Tuesday. PM Modi invited Putin to visit India next year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including political, economic, defence, energy, and people-to-people ties, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

A connect like no other!



Thankful for the welcome in Kazan. The Indian community has distinguished itself all over the world with their accomplishments. Equally gladdening is the popularity of Indian culture globally. pic.twitter.com/5Tc7UAF9z3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2024

This was their second meeting this year as the two leaders had earlier met in Moscow for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit in July 2024.

During the meeting, PM Modi thanked President Putin for his invitation to attend the 16th BRICS Summit. He appreciated the Russian Chairship of BRICS and its efforts to strengthen multilateralism, advance sustainable development, and push for global governance reform.

In a press release, the Prime Minister's Office stated, "The two leaders also reviewed bilateral cooperation in a range of fields, including political, economic, defence, energy, and people-to-people ties. They welcomed the forthcoming meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Cultural matters, which is scheduled to be held in November 2024 in New Delhi."

PM Modi & President Putin Exchange Views On India-Russia Engagement In Multilateral Fora

PM Modi and Putin exchanged views on India-Russia engagement in multilateral fora, in particular in BRICS, according to the press release. They also shared views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy was the way forward in resolving conflicts.

Notably, Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a conflict since 2022. Since the start of the war in 2022, India has called for resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Tweet Of PM Modi

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Had an excellent meeting with President Putin. The bond between India and Russia is deep-rooted. Our talks focussed on how to add even more vigour to our bilateral partnership across diverse sectors."

Had an excellent meeting with President Putin. The bond between India and Russia is deep-rooted. Our talks focussed on how to add even more vigour to our bilateral partnership across diverse sectors. pic.twitter.com/5KCjqSO0QS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2024

During the meeting, they agreed to remain engaged to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, which continues to register significant growth and has shown resilience in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties.

PM Modi On His Visits To Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his two visits to Russia in the last three months reflect close coordination and deep friendship between the two countries and he looks forward to take part in the BRICS Summit.

During his bilateral meeting with Putin, PM Modi said that the annual Summit in Moscow in July has strengthened bilateral cooperation in every field.

"My two visits to Russia in the last three months reflect our close coordination and deep friendship. Our Annual Summit in Moscow in July has strengthened our cooperation in every field...In 15 years, the BRICS has created its special identity and now many countries of the world want to join it. I am looking forward to participating in the BRICS Summit tomorrow," he said.

Read Also China Confirms Agreement With India To End Standoff Between Armies At Ladakh Border

He said India is in favour of early resolution of Ukraine conflict and has supported early establishment of peace and stability.

"I have been in constant touch with you on the subject of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I have said earlier, we believe that the problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner. We fully support the early establishment of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in the times to come," he said.

The Prime Minister said the opening of India's new consulate in Kazan will further strengthen ties between India and the Russian city.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for your friendship, warm welcome and hospitality. It is a matter of great pleasure for me to have the opportunity to visit a beautiful city like Kazan for the BRICS Summit. India has deep and historical ties with this city. The opening of India's new consulate in Kazan will further strengthen these ties," he said.

Read Also India & Pakistan Agree To Extend Validity Of Agreement On Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor For 5 Years

PM Modi Reflects On Close Ties Between India & Russia

Reflecting on close ties between India and Russia and his personal rapport with PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin quipped that they have such a relationship that PM Modi will not need a translator.

"We have such a relationship that I felt that you do not need any translation," President Putin said with a smile. PM Modi also smiled appreciatively on hearing the Hindi translation of the remarks which were made by President Putin in Russian.

PM Modi arrived in Russia on Tuesday to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan. Upon arrival, PM Modi also witnessed a dance performance by the artists of the Russian community at Hotel Korston in Kazan. The 16th BRICS Summit is being held under Russia's chairmanship in Kazan.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)