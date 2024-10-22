European Union Proposes 'Return Hubs' Outside Bloc For Illegal Migrants

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, is meeting EU national leaders this week to discuss migration | X

Paris: For the first time in the history of the European Union, the European Commission wants to consider sending illegal migrants to third countries outside the EU before they are finally deported to their countries of origin. Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission has written to the 27 member nations of the EU to suggest the opening of “return hubs”.

“We must reflect upon the idea of ​​developing return centres outside the EU,” wrote Von der Leyen. She cited the accord on the transfer of migrants between Italy and Albania, a currently a non EU country, as an example in order to “learn lessons from this experience.”

Until recently, these “return hub” projects were only defended by countries governed by the extreme right such as Italy or Hungary. Now, the fact that the head of the European executive body herself is officially proposing it to the 27 countries of the EU shows that European Migration policy is on the brink of an upheaval.

The President of the European Commission spoke about it last week at a European Council meeting dedicated to migration among other topics. Giorgia Meloni, the Italian Prime Minister organised a meeting on the sidelines of this summit with countries interested in Italy’s agreement with Albania.

The idea of “return hubs” is not brand new. The United Kingdom wanted to do it with Rwanda but the agreement still hasn’t seen the light of day. Now, several EU member countries are in favour of this idea, including key member nation, France via Bruno Retailleau, its new right-wing Home Minister.

Italy has kickstarted this hub project. The first group of illegal migrants from Bangladesh and Egypt have left Italy and been sent to Albania. Finland suspended asylum rights in July since it was facing the problem of illegal migrants across its border with Russia. Germany has re-established entry checks on borders with all its neighbours preventing the possibility of passport free travel. The Polish government would like to suspend the right to asylum temporarily.

Never have anti-migrant groups been so strong in the European Parliament. This is happening in a political context of the rise of the extreme right in the last European elections. The EU had already tightened its migration rules, not so long ago.

The Asylum and Migration Pact adopted last May that will come into force in mid-2026, will have stricter controls for asylum seekers and will establish a solidarity mechanism between the 27 member nations. But faced with the current weight of the extreme right in Brussels and elsewhere in Europe, the EU is taking an even more repressive direction on immigration. Von der Leyen is forced to compromise with the rightists to pass texts.

As for the left-wing Members of European Parliament (MEPs), they are unhappy with the current anti-migration wave in the EU. For instance, François Kalfon, French MEP of the Socialist Party feels, “Mrs von der Leyen has alliances with variable geometry. It's a cork that floats. This cork is going further and further to the right of the basin, even if it means questioning.” And even if the left-wing does not have much power in the EU Parliament, it will do everything possible to sabotage the text on the return directive.

According to Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, illegal crossings at the EU's borders have fallen by 42% since January. However, migration is a touchy topic in most countries of the EU where the extreme right sentiment is on the rise among voters.