India & Pakistan Agree To Extend Validity Of Agreement On Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor For 5 Years

New Delhi: India and Pakistan have agreed to extend the validity of the Agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for a period of five years.

The agreement signed between the two countries on 24 October 2019 to facilitate the visit of pilgrims from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan's Narowal through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, was valid for a period of five years.

India and Pakistan have agreed to extend the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Agreement for five more years, ensuring continued access for Indian pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. India has urged Pakistan to waive the $20 service charge per pilgrim to ease access for devotees.… pic.twitter.com/RFbbcWuXnK — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 23, 2024

Official Statement Of Ministry Of External Affairs

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "It has been agreed between India and Pakistan through diplomatic channels to extend the validity of the Agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for a further period of five years."

Extension of the validity of this agreement will ensure uninterrupted operation of the Corridor for use by pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara in Pakistan.

In a press release, MEA said, "In view of the continued requests of pilgrims regarding the removal of USD 20 service charge levied by Pakistan per pilgrim per visit, India has once again urged Pakistan to not levy any fee or charges on the pilgrims."

About The Time When Pakistan Issued 509 Visas To Sikh Pilgrims From India

Earlier in June, Pakistan issued 509 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend Maharaja Ranjeet Singh's death anniversary.

At the time, the Pakistan High Commission in India said, "On the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 509 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the annual anniversary scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 21-30 June 2024."

Maharaja Ranjeet Singh was the first king of the Sikh empire in the 19th century. He is popularly known as 'Sher-e-Punjab.'

Extending his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims, Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, had expressed Pakistan's continued commitment to extend all possible facilitation to the pilgrims.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974. Every year, a large number of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions.

