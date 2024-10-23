 India & Pakistan Agree To Extend Validity Of Agreement On Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor For 5 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia & Pakistan Agree To Extend Validity Of Agreement On Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor For 5 Years

India & Pakistan Agree To Extend Validity Of Agreement On Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor For 5 Years

The agreement signed between two countries on 24 October 2019 to facilitate the visit of pilgrims from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan's Narowal through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, was valid for a period of five years.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Kartarpur corridor | Image source: Radio Pakistan/Twitter

New Delhi: India and Pakistan have agreed to extend the validity of the Agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for a period of five years.

The agreement signed between the two countries on 24 October 2019 to facilitate the visit of pilgrims from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan's Narowal through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, was valid for a period of five years.

Read Also
VIDEO: Bhopal's Faizal Nisar Chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' 21 Times In Line With Madhya Pradesh HC...
article-image

Official Statement Of Ministry Of External Affairs

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "It has been agreed between India and Pakistan through diplomatic channels to extend the validity of the Agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for a further period of five years."

FPJ Shorts
SC Reserves Judgment On Pleas Challenging Allahabad HC Ruling That Had Declared UP Madrasa Law 'Unconstitutional'
SC Reserves Judgment On Pleas Challenging Allahabad HC Ruling That Had Declared UP Madrasa Law 'Unconstitutional'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal From Yeola, NCP Releases First List Of Candidates With 38 Names
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal From Yeola, NCP Releases First List Of Candidates With 38 Names
Karnataka: Murder Accused Darshan Mobbed Upon Arrival At Bellary Hospital For Surgery After Complaints Of Back Pain (VIDEO)
Karnataka: Murder Accused Darshan Mobbed Upon Arrival At Bellary Hospital For Surgery After Complaints Of Back Pain (VIDEO)
'You Are Doing A Great Job': Rubina Dilaik Recalls How Husband Abhinav Shukla Helped Her Navigate Post Pregnancy Changes
'You Are Doing A Great Job': Rubina Dilaik Recalls How Husband Abhinav Shukla Helped Her Navigate Post Pregnancy Changes

Extension of the validity of this agreement will ensure uninterrupted operation of the Corridor for use by pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara in Pakistan.

In a press release, MEA said, "In view of the continued requests of pilgrims regarding the removal of USD 20 service charge levied by Pakistan per pilgrim per visit, India has once again urged Pakistan to not levy any fee or charges on the pilgrims."

Read Also
Pakistan Seeks Additional $2 Billion From IMF To Combat Climate Change
article-image

About The Time When Pakistan Issued 509 Visas To Sikh Pilgrims From India

Earlier in June, Pakistan issued 509 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend Maharaja Ranjeet Singh's death anniversary.

At the time, the Pakistan High Commission in India said, "On the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 509 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the annual anniversary scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 21-30 June 2024."

Read Also
'Kashmir Pakistan Nahi Banega,' Says Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah On Gagangir Terror Attack; Warns...
article-image

Maharaja Ranjeet Singh was the first king of the Sikh empire in the 19th century. He is popularly known as 'Sher-e-Punjab.'

Extending his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims, Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, had expressed Pakistan's continued commitment to extend all possible facilitation to the pilgrims.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974. Every year, a large number of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Penalty For Stubble Burning Is Not Being Implemented,' Says SC As It Criticises Centre For Making...

'Penalty For Stubble Burning Is Not Being Implemented,' Says SC As It Criticises Centre For Making...

India & Pakistan Agree To Extend Validity Of Agreement On Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor For 5 Years

India & Pakistan Agree To Extend Validity Of Agreement On Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor For 5 Years

Uttar Pradesh: Man's Body Found In Burnt Condition Inside Charred Car In Nagla Nainsukh Area;...

Uttar Pradesh: Man's Body Found In Burnt Condition Inside Charred Car In Nagla Nainsukh Area;...

Kunal Kamra Takes A Dig At Ola Electric's '99% Complaints Solved' Claims, Says Hard To Believe

Kunal Kamra Takes A Dig At Ola Electric's '99% Complaints Solved' Claims, Says Hard To Believe

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: JMM Releases First List Of 35 Candidates, CM Hemant Soren To...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: JMM Releases First List Of 35 Candidates, CM Hemant Soren To...