'Breathe Through Your Clothes': South Carolina-Bound Delta Flight Makes Emergency Return After Thick Smoke Fills Cabin Mid-Air - VIDEO | X/@JohnDalyNews

New York City: A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an emergency return after thick white smoke filled the cabin mid-air, sparking panic among passengers and leaving the crew members gasping for breath.

A video of the incident went gone viral on social media, intensifying scrutiny over a rising number of toxic air events that experts now link to long-term brain and nerve damage among airline staff.

Have a look at the viral video here:

Passengers Asked to 'Breathe Through Clothes'

According to a report by New York Post, the Delta jet, en route to South Carolina, turned back to Atlanta when smoke began pouring through overhead vents, making a flight attendant to instruct passengers to "breathe through your clothing, stay low" over the PA system. Pilots declared an emergency as both passengers and crew struggled to breathe.

Though Delta maintains that such incidents are "exceedingly rare," an investigation by the Wall Street Journal indicate a significant increase in fume events across the aviation industry, with the Airbus A320 fleet particularly affected by it. Delta said it has already replaced auxiliary power units on more than 80% of its A320 aircraft as part of ongoing safety upgrades.

Fumes Linked to Brain Injuries in Pilots and Crew

The broader concern is not limited to isolated flight disruptions. As per the Wall Street Journal report, experts warned that repeated exposure to contaminated cabin air can lead to lasting neurological harm. JetBlue flight attendant Florence Chesson, who was hospitalised after inhaling fumes on a flight to Puerto Rico, described waking up the next day feeling as if her brain was "on fire".

Neurologist Robert Kaniecki, who treated more than 100 affected crew members, described the injuries as akin to “chemical concussions” similar to those sustained by NFL players, as per the report. FAA investigators also confirmed that jet engine oils contain organophosphates, chemicals once used in nerve agents, which can enter the cabin through the unfiltered bleed air system.

While manufacturers Boeing and Airbus insist that cabin air is safe and within regulatory limits, internal documents and whistleblower accounts suggest that known design flaws and maintenance leniencies may be contributing to the rise in toxic air events.