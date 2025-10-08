Pakistan: At Least 19 TTP Militants, 11 Soldiers Killed Intelligence Based Operation In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | X/@manhas_anupama

Peshawar: At least 19 militants of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group were killed in a clash with the Pakistan military in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Orakzai district on Wednesday, October 8, bordering Afghanistan. Meanwhile, 11 Pakistani soldiers were also killed during the intelligence-based operation against terrorists belonging to "Fitna al-Khawarij".

As per a statement by the military's media wing, among the deceased soldiers were a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major. A sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, the statement added.

Names of the deceased soldiers were - Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Arif, Major Tayyab Rahat, Naib Subedar Azam Gul,Havildar Adil Hussain,Naik Gul Ameer, Lance Naik Talish Faraz, Lance Naik Sher Khan, Lance Naik Irshad Hussain, Sepoy Tufail, Sepoy Muhammad Zahid and Sepoy Aqib Ali.

Some reports also claimed that 11 Pakistan security were killed in an ambush bythe TTP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district on Wednesday. According to reports, the convoy of paramilitary soldiers was first targeted by bombs. Later, a large number of terrorists opened fire on the convoy. The TTP in a statement to Reuters sad that their fighters attacked the convoy.

In the past few years, Pakistan has seen an increase in militant attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the banned TTP called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the worst-hit region in the country in the third quarter of 2025, reported PTI, citing the latest statistics issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS). The region sufferd nearly 71 per cent (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67 per cent (221) of the incidents of violence.