Japan Plane Fire Video: Visuals Show Aircraft In Flames On Runway At Tokyo's Haneda Airport, 400 Passengers Evacuated

Japan Airlines plane on fire | X/@ANI

Tokyo, January 2: A Japan Airlines plane caught fire on Haneda airport in Japan's Tokyo on Tuesday, January 2. A video of the incident showed showed a large burst of fire erupt from the side of the plane it taxied on a runway. As per initial reports, the passenger plane collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, causing fire. All 367 passengers have been evacuated from the burning Japan Airlines plane.

After the plane went up in flames, firefighters rushed to the spot and were engaged in dousing the fire. According to a report of NHK TV, the plane was JAL flight 516 that had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda. The Japan Coast Guard plane involved in the collision had six people onboard. While one person reportedly ejected, five others are unaccounted for. Haneda is considered one of the busiest airports in Japan.

Plane catches fire in Japan:

Crashed Japan Coast Guard aircraft was carrying 6 on board. Captain escaped while the remaining 5 are unaccounter for, reports Reuters quoting Coast Guard — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

There was no immediate report of injuries or causalities. Japan saw a grim start of New Year 2024 after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 shook the country on Monday, January 1. Moreover, at least 21 earthquakes above 4.0 magnitude hit parts of Japan after which the country issued tsunami warning.