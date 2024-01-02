 Japan Plane Fire Video: Visuals Show Aircraft In Flames On Runway At Tokyo's Haneda Airport, 400 Passengers Evacuated
A video of the incident showed showed a large burst of fire erupt from the side of the Japan Airlines plane it taxied on a runway. The area around on the wing then caught fire.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Japan Airlines plane on fire | X/@ANI

Tokyo, January 2: A Japan Airlines plane caught fire on Haneda airport in Japan's Tokyo on Tuesday, January 2. A video of the incident showed showed a large burst of fire erupt from the side of the plane it taxied on a runway. As per initial reports, the passenger plane collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, causing fire. All 367 passengers have been evacuated from the burning Japan Airlines plane.

After the plane went up in flames, firefighters rushed to the spot and were engaged in dousing the fire. According to a report of NHK TV, the plane was JAL flight 516 that had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda. The Japan Coast Guard plane involved in the collision had six people onboard. While one person reportedly ejected, five others are unaccounted for. Haneda is considered one of the busiest airports in Japan.

Plane catches fire in Japan:

