Japan Earthquake: Over 200 Buildings Destroyed, 40,000 Houses Without Power (IN PICS)

By: Aditi Thakur | January 02, 2024
A powerful earthquake of a magnitude of 7.5 rattled central Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture on the evening of New Year's Day, catching many people off guard.
The death toll has advanced to 30 due to the series of powerful earthquakes. Authorities have launched a rescue operation for survivors.
At least 155 earthquakes have struck Japan since Monday.
The quakes impacted the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture at a shallow depth, following which the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) named the quake the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.
According to NHK World, officials sound alert that powerful aftershocks could occur in the coming week, particularly in the next two to three days.
A massive fire broke out near the popular tourist destination Wajima morning market, engulfing around 200 buildings.
The devastated area is a well-known traditional market that attracts tourists.
According to PM Fumio Kishida, the government has dispatched several self-defence force troops to the affected districts and will continue assisting.
The tsunami warning issued by the JMA in earthquake-affected areas has now been downgraded to a tsunami advisory. However, the agency has urged locals to be cautious and remain alert.
Reportedly, 45,700 households in Ishikawa prefecture are currently without power.
