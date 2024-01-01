Tsunami Waves Hit Japan After Powerful Earthquake, Terrifying Videos Surface

Tsunami waves hit Japan | X/@hanamarukouya

Tokyo, January 1: Tsunami waves reportedly hit coastal areas of central Japan after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 shook the country on Monday, January 1. Several videos surfaced on social media showing tsunami waves hitting Niigata and Ishikawa prefectures of Japan. At least 21 earthquakes above 4.0 magnitude struck Japan after which the country issued tsunami warning.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, waves as high as 1.2 meters (four feet) slammed Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture at 4:21 pm, local time. Waves of 80 cm reached Toyama Prefecture around 4:35 pm and waves of 40 meters also reached Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, at 4:36 pm, local time. It also reached Niigata's Sado Island at 4:10 pm, local time.

Tsunami waves hit parts of Japan

One of the videos showed waves breaking over the seawall in Ishikawa prefecture. Another video showed a powerful wave hitting a car in Niigata prefecture.

BREAKING: Waves recorded breaking over the seawall in Ishikawa prefecture amid Tsunami warning in Japan





WATCH: Tsunami wave hit a car in Niigata Prefecture of Japan

Power outages hit Japan

The powerful earthquake disrupted power supply in parts of Japan. According to reports, hundreds of residents were left without electricity. As part of preventive measures, the authorities asked people to evacuate from coastal areas of Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama and Yamagata prefectures and move to safer locations. Traffic authorities closed major highways near epicentre of the Japan earthquake.

Tsunami warnings were also issued for Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui and Hyogo prefectures, also along the Japan Sea Coast. Meanwhile, Russia also declared tsunami threat for parts of Sakhalin's western coast and urges residents to evacuate to higher ground after the Japan earthquake.