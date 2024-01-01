 Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Central Japan On New Year's Day, Tsunami Warning Issued; Visuals Surface
A Tsunami warning has been issued for Ishikawa and lower-level advisories for the rest of the northwestern coast of the island of Honshu.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Japan began the New Year on a scary note as a massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Ishikawa and nearby prefectures on Monday. A Tsunami warning has been declared for Ishikawa, accompanied by lower-level advisories for the northwestern coast of Honshu.

Following the seismic event in the Noto region of Ishikawa prefecture at approximately 4:10 pm local time (07:10 GMT), public broadcaster NHK urgently broadcasted, "All residents must promptly move to higher ground."

The earthquake and subsequent warnings have stirred concerns and prompted immediate responses to ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas.

Massive waves of up to 5 metres high are believed to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the weather agency.

Waves more than 1 metre high hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture, NHK reported.

No casualties have been reported so far by local authorities.

Why is Japan prone to earthquakes?

Japan is renowned as an earthquake-prone country due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area with intense seismic and volcanic activity.

Positioned on four major tectonic plates—the Pacific, Philippine Sea, Eurasian, and North American plates—Japan experiences frequent seismic events. The subduction zones where these plates converge lead to powerful earthquakes, which sometimes trigger tsunamis as well.

Preparedness against earthquakes

In response, Japan has implemented rigorous building codes, early warning systems, and disaster preparedness measures to mitigate the impact of earthquakes.

Despite these efforts, the country remains vigilant, recognising the ongoing threat and potential for significant seismic activity, emphasising the importance of continuous research and advancements in earthquake resilience.

