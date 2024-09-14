 Brazil: Top Court Unfreezes Bank Accounts Of Starlink & Social Media Platform X After USD 3 Million Transfer
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBrazil: Top Court Unfreezes Bank Accounts Of Starlink & Social Media Platform X After USD 3 Million Transfer

Brazil: Top Court Unfreezes Bank Accounts Of Starlink & Social Media Platform X After USD 3 Million Transfer

The Brazilian government collected 7.2 million Brazilian reais (USD1.3m) from an X bank account and over 11 million Brazilian reais (USD1.9m) from a Starlink account to pay the penalty, according to a statement released by the highest court of the nation on Friday.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
article-image

Brasilia [Brazil]: After directing the transfer of more than USD 3 million in outstanding fines, Justice Alexandre de Moraes of the Brazilian Supreme Court has unfrozen the bank accounts of the satellite internet company Starlink and the social media platform X, reported Al Jazeera.

The Brazilian government collected 7.2 million Brazilian reais (USD1.3m) from an X bank account and over 11 million Brazilian reais (USD1.9m) from a Starlink account to pay the penalty, according to a statement released by the highest court of the nation on Friday.

"After the payment of the full amount that was owed, Justice [de Moraes] considered there was no need to keep the bank accounts frozen and ordered the immediate unfreezing of bank accounts/financial assets," the statement said.

Read Also
X In Brazil: Elon Musk Continues His Tirade Against South American Nation After His Platform's Ban
article-image

About The Decision Justice Alexandre De Moraes Took

FPJ Shorts
UGC NET 2024: Objection Window Extended Till September 14
UGC NET 2024: Objection Window Extended Till September 14
Chinese Woman Gained 20 Kgs In One Year Due To '996' Work Culture; Know How 'Overwork Obesity' Can Be Harmful
Chinese Woman Gained 20 Kgs In One Year Due To '996' Work Culture; Know How 'Overwork Obesity' Can Be Harmful
From The Campus: Are College Fests Still Popular In Mumbai? Students Share Views
From The Campus: Are College Fests Still Popular In Mumbai? Students Share Views
'This Year's Elections To J&K Assembly Are Going To Be Held Between 3 Dynasties & The Youth Of Jammu & Kashmir,' Says PM Modi In Doda
'This Year's Elections To J&K Assembly Are Going To Be Held Between 3 Dynasties & The Youth Of Jammu & Kashmir,' Says PM Modi In Doda

Previously, De Moraes took the contentious decision to outlaw X in Brazil when Elon Musk, the company's billionaire owner, disobeyed court orders to take down accounts that were allegedly disseminating false information.

In addition, the social media network missed a legally mandated deadline to designate a legal representation in Brazil, reported Al Jazeera.

Musk is the owner of both Starlink and X, and Starlink personnel allegedly stated their internet service will not abide by the limitation at first following the court's order on X.

Read Also
Top Brazilian Judge's Suspension Of X Platform In Brazil Amid Feud With Elon Musk
article-image

'An Evil Dictator,' Says Elon Musk

Musk referred to de Moraes as an "evil dictator" after the court decided to shut X.

Musk also sympathised to those who supported Jair Bolsonaro, the erstwhile right-wing leader of Brazil, who disseminated unverified information on the October 2022 election, which he lost, Al Jazeera reported.

Bolsonaro's followers eventually invaded the nation's legislature on January 8, 2023, calling for a military coup to overturn his defeat.

Since then, Bolsonaro has been unable to hold public office until 2030, and similar to Musk, he and Justice de Moraes have clashed over investigations into his behaviour.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Brazil: Top Court Unfreezes Bank Accounts Of Starlink & Social Media Platform X After USD 3 Million...

Brazil: Top Court Unfreezes Bank Accounts Of Starlink & Social Media Platform X After USD 3 Million...

Vietnam: Typhoon Yagi Continues To Wreak Havoc, Leaving 254 Dead & 82 Missing; Visuals Surface

Vietnam: Typhoon Yagi Continues To Wreak Havoc, Leaving 254 Dead & 82 Missing; Visuals Surface

NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore To Vote For US Presidential Elections From Space;...

NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore To Vote For US Presidential Elections From Space;...

Singapore: 305 People Involved In Scams Worth SGD 12.8 Million Under SPF Investigation

Singapore: 305 People Involved In Scams Worth SGD 12.8 Million Under SPF Investigation

Putin Draws Red Line With Ukraine's Long-Range Missile Entering Russia

Putin Draws Red Line With Ukraine's Long-Range Missile Entering Russia